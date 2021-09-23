A jury found Edward Hockenberry, 63, of Curwensville, who was accused of stealing $10,400 from the Curwensville Moose, not guilty of all charges yesterday at a trial before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
Hockenberry was charged with burglary/not adapted to overnight accommodation — felony of the second degree; theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property — felonies of the third degree.
According to testimony at trial, shortly after midnight on July 29, 2019, someone entered the Curwensville Moose and removed $10,400 from the building.
State police found no signs of forced entry into the building surveillance video in the bar area of the building showed a man with a blanket over his head, enter the bar, walk over to the area where the security system keypad was, presumably to disarm it as it did not go off, before exiting to the back kitchen where the money was and exiting the building where he entered.
The commonwealth argued Hockenberry was the person in the video, saying they had a similar build and gait and Hockenberry had access to the building as he had failed to turn over all of the keys he had to the facility. He also knew the code for the security system.
Hockenberry took the stand in his defense and denied the accusations against him. He also denied telling Cpl. John Bacher of the state police that he wasn’t at the Moose on the evening of July 28.
During his closing arguments, Hockenberry’s attorney, Robert Freeman of Ebensburg, criticized the police investigation.
“If the police had done a proper investigation, my client would have never been charged,” Freeman said during his closing arguments.
Freeman said there was another person who could have taken the money and the police didn’t properly investigate or interview.
In his closing arguments, Sayers argued that the theft was definitely an “inside job” and Hockenberry was the only person who could have committed the theft as he was the only person who had keys to the building, who had a build and a gait that matched the person seen in the surveillance video.
Sayers also noted that a witness testified that she saw Hockenberry’s car parked in front of the building at approximately the same time of the burglary.
However, Freeman argued in his closing arguments that if Hockenberry was the man who put a blanket over his head to hide his identity, he wouldn’t have parked his car in front of the building for everyone to see.
Following the trial, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers thanked the jury for its service but disagreed with the decision. He also defended the state police’s investigation, saying the evidence points to Hockenberry being the culprit.
Regarding the other suspect that Freeman referenced, Sayers said the police ruled him out earlier in the investigation, and Sayers said he was of smaller stature than the person in the video.
The jury deliberated approximately an hour and a half before rendering its verdict.