Denny Scott Bailey, 41, of Woodland is looking at a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole after a jury of eight women and four men found him guilty of murder of the first degree, kidnapping, abuse of a corpse and related charges yesterday.
Bailey brutally killed Chase Anderson, 19, of Curwensville on Aug. 14, 2017.
According to testimony at trial, on the day of Anderson’s murder, Bailey and Kenja Tew, of Glen Richey lured Anderson to a remote location in a clearing at the top of top of a hill in the Bailey Settlement area of Pike Township under the ruse of an illegal drug pickup.
Tew testified that Bailey told him that the plan was for Tew to hold Anderson while Bailey beat him up.
But when they got to the Clearfield Bailey punched Anderson with brass knuckles, Anderson was able to break free and Anderson and Bailey scuffled on the ground and in a thorn bush. Bailey, who had a knife, slashed Anderson’s throat and stabbed him to death.
They then returned to Bailey’s home, where Tew, Bailey and Bailey’s girlfriend Chantell Demi burned their clothes, washed down the home with bleach and buried the murder weapons in the woods behind the home.
Bailey testified in his own defense and claimed Tew and Demi were responsible for Anderson’s death and said he wasn’t there when Anderson died.
The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before announcing its verdict shortly after 5 p.m. After the verdict was announced, Bailey’s court-appointed attorney, Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville, said Bailey was willing to waive the pre-sentence investigation and be sentenced immediately since it the mandatory sentence is life in prison without parole.
Ammerman denied the request, stating since it was after regular courthouse hours he would wait to sentence Bailey so it could be done during regular hours in case someone not currently in the courtroom wanted to attend.
Bailey, who has also been accused of assaulting a corrections officer in the Clearfield County Jail while awaiting trial, was surrounded by half a dozen sheriff’s deputies in the courtroom prior to the verdict being read by the jury foreman. Bailey remained stoic and seated as the guilty verdicts were read.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, who tried the case for the commonwealth along with First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza, praised the efforts of the state police and lead investigator state police Trooper Dave Patrick, the entire staff of the district attorney’s office, and Sgt. Mark Kelly of the Curwensville Borough Police Department for their hard work in the case.
“It was truly a team effort,” Sayers said.
Sayers said the case file was voluminous, which included numerous police interviews, Bailey’s phone calls and letters from the jail and cell phone data on the day of the murder, and said the police and the staff in the district attorney’s office put in a lot of long hours preparing the case for trial.
In her closing arguments, Nedza berated Bailey, calling him a murderer and a liar and said his plan the entire time was to kill Anderson to cover up his illicit methamphetamine sales. Anderson was scheduled to talk to the Clearfield Borough Police on Aug. 14, and Bailey was afraid Anderson would tell him about his illicit drug sales.
Bailey admitted on the stand under cross examination by Nedza that Anderson would drive him to Pittsburgh to buy drugs and drive him to drug deals in the local area because Bailey didn’t have a driver’s license.
In his closing arguments, Ryan argued that Bailey changed his stories numerous times and only made incriminating statements to police to protect Demi.
Bailey was found guilty of murder of the first degree, conspiracy-murder of the first degree, kidnapping, conspiracy-kidnapping, aggravated assault, conspiracy-aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and two counts of simple assault.
Sentencing usually occurs within 60 days.