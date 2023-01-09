Steven A. Hunt, 27, of Julian who was involved in a serious crash that killed an Ohio woman and seriously injured her husband pleaded guilty and was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Hunt pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle, — felonies of the third degree; accidents involving death or serious injury, two counts — misdemeanor of the second degree; and driving with a suspended license.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said Hunt has a prior record score of 0 so the standard sentencing minimum for the offenses ranges from a minimum of 9 months to a maximum of 30 months.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 14, 2021, Hunt was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra west on U.S. Route 322 in Bradford Township when traffic slowed in front of him.
Hunt told police he didn’t think he could stop in time, so he swerved left.
His vehicle struck a 2011 Toyota Tacoma head-on. Both occupants of the Toyota were flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment of serious injuries. Cheryl Mravetz, 74, of Sharon Center, Ohio succumbed to her injuries the following day — but her husband, Robert Mravetz, suffered serious injuries and survived.
It was discovered that Hunt’s driver’s license was suspended, his vehicle was not inspected or registered, and he did not have auto insurance on his vehicle.
Robert Mravetz told the court that he suffered debilitating injuries as a result to the crash, and has not yet completely healed from his injuries.
He said his legs and arms were broken and his injuries required seven and a half hours of surgery. He said he was bedridden for 12 weeks in the hospital and even when he was allowed to go home, he was completely dependent on others because he couldn’t feed himself because of the injuries to his arms. He said to this day his right arm continues to be numb.
He said friends and family stayed with him for weeks after he came home to help him adjust.
At home, he wasn’t allowed to sleep in a regular bed and had to sleep in a chair and wasn’t allowed to take a shower. He had to learn to give himself a sponge bath.
He said it wasn’t until last Thursday when his doctors gave him clearance to walk without a wheelchair or cane, but he is still undergoing physical therapy for his injuries.
He said the loss of his wife was the worst part of the crash. He said they were married for 41 years when she died and prior to the crash, they were both healthy and independent.
He said her death is also a big loss to their community as she did extensive volunteer work with their church, the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and she wrote the curriculum for teaching disabled people how to canoe.
Mravetz asked Ammerman to sentence Hunt to the maximum the law would allow.
“But whatever sentence he gets, we have received a sentence,” Mravetz said.
Mravetz’ daughter testified that the crash has been hard on the entire family and called her mother the “glue that held the family together.”
She said the loss was particularly hard on her father who had to spend extensive time in a nursing home to recover from his injuries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also criticized the state police. She stated that because they were from out of state, they were treated like second class citizens and the family couldn’t get any updates on the progress of the investigation until Margie Roselli of the victim witness program got involved.
The Mravetz’ two sons also testified that their parents had left to go on a canoe trip when this crash occurred. They said Hunt should not have been driving a vehicle and they thought 18 months was too short of a time for Hunt to stay in prison.
Ammerman then called for Sayers and Hunt’s attorney Ryan Dobo to meet him in his chambers.
When they returned, Ammerman announced that he would not take any less than 24 months, and Hunt agreed to the sentence.
Hunt dressed the court and apologized to the victim and their family.
“I know it doesn’t make it right, but I still would like to apologize,”Hunt said.
Sayers thanked the family for coming in and testifying, because it lead to the defendant serving a longer sentence.
Ammerman then sentenced Hunt to serve a minimum of 24 months and a maximum of six years in state prison.
Ammerman told the victim and his family that with the maximum minimum sentence being 30 months, even if if Hunt had taken this to trial and was found guilty, and said 24 months is all that he could do because the state’s sentencing guidelines ties the hands of judges and district attorneys.