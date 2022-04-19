Homicide by vehicle and related charges were filed yesterday against Steven A. Hunt, 27, of Julian, for a crash that claimed the life of an Ohio woman and seriously injured another last October.
Cheryl Mravetz, 74, of Sharon Center, Ohio was a passenger in a 2011 Toyota Tacoma when the vehicle was hit head on as Hunt’s vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 14, at 12:37 p.m. state police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Philipsburg Bigler Highway (US-322) near Clearfield Street in Bradford Township.
According to witnesses, Hunt was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra west on US-322 when traffic in front of him slowed for commercial vehicles, which were slowing down to cross the railroad tracks. Hunt told police he didn’t think he would stop in time so he swerved to the left and went into the oncoming lane and struck a vehicle head on.
Robert Mravetz was driving the Toyota, traveling east towards State College, when his vehicle was hit. Robert and Cheryl Mravetz were transported by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment of serious injuries. On Oct. 15, Blair County Deputy Coroner Travis Mills contacted the state police and informed them that Cheryl Mravetz had died from her injuries.
Police discovered that Hunt’s driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash. His vehicle was not insured, and its registration and inspection had expired.
Hunt is charged with homicide by vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, two counts of accidents involving death or injury while not licensed — all of which are felonies of the third degree; two counts of recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanors of the second degree, and the summary offenses of follow too closely, operating privileges are suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without required responsibility, PA vehicle registration expired greater than 60 days, operating vehicle without valid inspection, disregard traffic lane and failure to keep right.
Hunt is free on $50,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.