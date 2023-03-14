President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman again rejected the plea agreement of former Osceola Mills Mayor Ida Reams, 52, who is accused of discharging a firearm in a confrontation with Pokemon Go players outside of the Community Food Bank in Osceola Mills.
According to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, Reams agreed to plead guilty to two counts each terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree, and recklessly endangering another person and would serve a minimum of four months incarcerations, which would be served on house arrest due to her health.
Reams has Stage Four cancer and her attorney, Joshua Maines, said she periodically has to receive radiation treatments. She also has to go to Pittsburgh from time to time for infusions as well. Maines said she also has to take medications every day including pain medications because the cancer has spread to Reams’ bones and it is very painful.
Ammerman asked Sayers why the felony aggravated assault charge was dropped at the preliminary hearing stage. Sayers said the victims did not show up for the hearing and in speaking with the arresting officer, they decided the best course of action was to drop the felony charge.
Ammerman asked Sayers why this plea is appropriate. Sayers said Reams doesn’t have a prior record and the sentencing guidelines for these charges are probation to one year. And Sayers said Reams’ health is deteriorating and her doctors said placing her in jail with other inmates would expose her to infection, which likely would be fatal.
However, Ammerman noted that the state correctional system has excellent medical facilities and if Reams were convicted at trial she would likely be sent there.
Sayers said that would be up to the court.
Ammerman said these are serious allegations and the plea is unacceptable. He then rejected the plea and put the case back on the trial list.
In January, Ammerman rejected the plea where Reams would have a received a time served (seven days) sentence.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 14 at 9:09 p.m., Reams contacted the Clearfield-based state police and reported two people were harassing her, and that she was not harassing them.
Reams said she was in the parking lot of the Community Food Bank at the corner of Curtin and Single streets in Osceola Mills when she saw two suspicious individuals. She said she asked them where they were from and what they were doing there.
Reams then provided state police with her name and said she has been receiving a lot of harassment in Osceola Mills. She said the two people had pictures of her license plate and by the time the police get there they will be gone.
While on the phone, Reams began yelling expletives at the two people she claimed were harassing her. Two gun shots were then heard on the phone call and Reams hung up.
At 9:13 p.m. state police received a transfer call from Clearfield County 911 about a shooting. The caller said a female confronted him and his friend. He said they were playing Pokemon Go, but Reams accused them of being drug addicts.
He said the woman had come from the VFW bar and was clearly intoxicated. He said she kept following them and pulled out a gun and fired four or five shots and she cursed at them and told them to get away from her.
The caller said the gun was a revolver and said the female is coming back, threatened his life, and was driving a Ford F-150 and that she was driving circles around them.
Multiple state troopers responded to the scene. A traffic stop was initiated on Reams and she was taken into custody. It was also determined Reams was under the influence of alcohol.
Reams was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield where she submitted to a legal blood draw.