President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman revoked the bail of Zachary Winters, 19, of Punxsutawney, who allegedly was involved in a brutal assault of a 21-year-old male, and rejected his plea deal yesterday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 1, a female called state police and reported her friend was assaulted while they were at a party at a wooded area along Bark Camp Road in Huston Township.
Troopers instructed them to leave the party and meet them along state Route 255.
Troopers observed the victim in the back seat of a vehicle and saw he was suffering from injuries significantly more severe than they were initially told.
State police reported the victim’s eye was swollen shut, his nose was dislodged to the right side and he had several cuts.
The victim’s face and clothing were also covered in blood and he was lethargic.
The victim said they arrived at the party and a known male juvenile and Winters started calling him names and striking him to the point he couldn’t remember.
EMS were called and Bennett’s Valley Ambulance transported the victim to the hospital. State police were later informed that the victim had been transported to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh for surgery and treatment of his injuries.
Yesterday at the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston said the juvenile had used brass knuckles in the assault and showed Ammerman several pictures of the victim’s injuries.
Winters had accepted a plea deal where he would plead guilty of simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree; and the remaining charges would be withdrawn. It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t agree on a sentence, leaving it up to the judge.
The other charges are terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree, recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanor of the second degree, two counts of disorderly conduct — misdemeanors of the third degree, and two summary charges of harassment and disorderly conduct.
Ammerman ordered Winters to be drug tested and when he returned, the probation department reported Winters tested positive for marijuana. Winters claimed he had a marijuana card but didn’t have it with him.
Johnston then said the victim’s parents wanted to speak at the hearing but Winters’ attorney, Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville, objected saying the victim is an adult and his parents cannot speak for him at the hearing.
“I am going to make this really easy,” Ammerman replied. “Those photographs show significant injuries and I don’t like what I’m seeing.”
Ammerman then rejected Winters’ plea deal, placed the case back on the trial list, revoked his bail for testing positive for marijuana and had Winters incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.