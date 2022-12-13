A woman accused of stealing $2,319 from the Dunkin’ Donuts in DuBois was sentenced to prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Amy Weinzierl, 48, of Johnstown pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanor of the first degree — and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 90 days and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail. She was also fined $200 plus costs and was ordered to pay $2,319 to Dunkin’ Donuts and to perform community service to pay restitution as soon as possible. She was also ordered to not enter Dunkin’ Donuts property.
It was a structured plea agreement where if she paid restitution in full prior to sentencing, she would receive probation. If she didn’t pay, she would serve a minimum of 90 days in prison. She did not pay restitution, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said.
The police were called at 12:12 p.m. on Sept. 7 to Dunkin’ Donuts in Sandy Township for a report of a theft, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Upon arrival, the police were informed by regional manager on Sept. 7 that he discovered two cash deposits from the business were not made. Those deposits included one on Sept. 5 in the amount of $1,101.97 and Sept. 6 in the amount of $1,217.28, the affidavit said.
Police made contact with Weinzierl, who was on duty the days in question and was responsible for making the required deposits, the affidavit said.
When questioned, Weinzierl admitted to failing to make the specified deposits, stating that she thought she could repay the money before it was discovered missing. She stated that she “got in way over her head and her financial issues were more than she could handle.”
She stated that she intended to pay all of the $2,300 back in full and provided the regional manager with a written statement.
When interviewed by police, she admitted to the thefts.
“The defendant was visibly upset and appeared remorseful for her actions,” the affidavit stated.
Weinzierl stated that her daughter became ill while out of the country, and she had to pay to fly her back home. During this same time, her truck and only form of transportation needed repairs costing from $1,500-$2,000.
Because of her financial obligations, Weinzierl said that she tried to “float the deposits without anyone noticing until she could put the money back,” the affidavit stated. She said she took two deposits totaling approximately $2,300. She also said she had every intention of paying all of it back and that she was the only one working at the time.