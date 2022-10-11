A Curwensville man accused of burglary waived his right to a preliminary hearing yesterday before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.
Cory Adam Irwin, 39, of Curwensville is charged with burglary — felony of the first degree, criminal trespass — felony of the second degree, criminal trespass — felony of the third degree, theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanor of the third degree, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, 10 counts of possession of small amount of marijuana, nine counts of possession of drug paraphernalia — all of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 3, state troopers located Irwin and Timothy John Szlasa, 43, inside an unoccupied building on State Street in Curwensville. The two men did not have permission to be there.
The two men were found with suspected marijuana and various drug paraphernalia in their possession.
Szlasa was also in possession of two watches that were taken from the building they were occupying. He also had a bank card that did not belong to him and he said he didn’t know the person whose name was on the card.
Irwin was found with a class ring that did not belong to him. The two men were also found with several cell phones.
Szlasa has also been charged with burglary, two counts of criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.
Irwin and Szlasa are each incarcerated in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
Szlasa is represented by court appointed attorney Gregory Sobel of Brookville. Irwin is represented by attorney Tami Fees of the public defender’s office.