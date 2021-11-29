Jesse Aquilla Irwin, 31, of DuBois, who was caught selling heroin in a controlled drug buy in DuBois, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry at Plea and Sentencing Court recently.
Irwin pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony and was sentened to serve nine months to three years in state prison. He was also fined $1 plus costs, and is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol, or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering bars. He was also ordered to complete any counseling as required by the probation department.
Irwin also pleaded guilty to criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree, $1 fine plus costs, nine months to three years in state prison concurrent to the previous sentence.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 10, a confidential informant working with the DuBois City Police Department contacted Irwin via text messages and set up the purchase of 10 bags of heroin for $110. Irwin told the CI that his girlfriend would be meet him/her to carry out the transaction.
The police provided a confidential informant with $110 in cash, which was photocopied and had their serial numbers recorded. The CI was also strip searched to make sure the CI didn’t have anything illegal.
The CI was taken to the agreed upon location, a local convenience store. Upon arrival police saw Joyce Lorain Yearwood meet the CI in the parking lot and the two entered the store and went into the restroom.
The CI left the restroom shortly afterward and gave the police a pre-determined signal that the transaction had occurred.
Police then arrested Yearwood. She was taken to the police station and searched and she was found with the $110 provided to the CI and five stamp bags of heroin. The CI also turned over 10 stamp bags of heroin.
The CI was searched again and no contraband was found.
Yearwood told police Irwin had contacted her and asked her to go to Sheetz and sell the heroin to the CI.
Irwin was represented by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.