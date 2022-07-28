The Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office has withdrawn its original plea agreement with Donald John White, 46, of Brockway.
White was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail on two separate cases including kidnap to inflict terror — felony of the first degree; and terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree; and had agreed to plead guilty on May 13.
But on May 30, he and Robert Lee Miller, 51, of Clearfield were outside the jail on a work detail when they stripped off their prison uniforms and fled on foot.
According to Clearfield-based state police, on June 15, White stole a motorcycle in Bigler Township.
White was caught on June 17 by troopers in the Penfield area following a pursuit.
Miller was captured in Clearfield/Lawrence Township on June 26 allegedly at the home of his daughter, Amber Dawn Dunsmore, 26, and Michael James Folmar, 31, of Clearfield.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said he withdrew White’s original plea agreement because of his escape and the new charges. Sayers said he will be seeking a lengthy state prison sentence for White.
White is now facing charges in five separate cases, the original two, plus, escape, the theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing from police cases, and as of Wednesday, all of the cases have cleared the preliminary hearing stage and have been bound over to county court.
White was scheduled to be sentenced yesterday on two counts of terroristic threats — misdemeanors of the first degree, but it was canceled after the plea agreement was withdrawn.
In the first two cases, according to the affidavits of probable cause, on Sept. 6, at 10:47 p.m. the DuBois City Police Department and the Sandy Township Police Department responded to a residence on Long Avenue in DuBois City. A caller reported that White had threatened to go to the residence and shoot a female resident. The police set up a perimeter outside the residence. Police attempted to gain access to the back door but it was locked so a ram was used to open the door.
Police entered the residence and found the female victim on the second floor who said White was not in the residence.
Police continued their search and found White hiding underneath a bed in a third floor bedroom.
Police ordered White to show his hands. The officer said he could see White’s right hand but his left hand was in the bed frame.
White then began yelling at the police officer to shoot him and he would not follow orders to show him his left hand.
Additional officers arrived in the bedroom and a Taser was deployed, which hit White in the leg.
White then showed police his hands and he didn’t have any weapons and he was taken into custody and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
The female victim apologized to police for telling them White wasn’t there. She said she was scared of White and he had threatened to kill her and her family.
On Sept. 23, White posted $20,000 monetary bail and was released.
On Feb. 21, DuBois City Police responded to the Long Avenue residence for a report that White had threatened the female victim again.
Police spoke to the victim who said White arrived at the residence a few days before. She said White became angry with her that morning and put a knife up to her throat and said he would kill her if she attempted to leave.
Police found White in the bedroom and a knife was sitting on a pillow next to a bed.