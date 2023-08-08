An inmate who bit and kicked a corrections officer at SCI Houtzdale received an additional state prison sentence recently.
Dennis Leslie Smith, 30, of Houtzdale, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault by prisoner and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 18 months and a maximum of 4.5 years in state prison, consecutive to all other sentences he is serving.
Smith was represented by attorney Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 9 at 1:37 p.m. during a Diversionary Treatment Unit group session at SCI-Houtzdale, Smith became disruptive to other members; therefore staff told Smith he would be returned to his cell.
When guards were escorting Smith to his cell he became non-compliant and attempted to pull away. The guards placed him on the ground but he continued to resist and he bit a corrections officer in the arm, breaking the skin.
Smith continued to resist and kicked a corrections officer.
Corrections officers were able to gain compliance and took Smith to be evaluated by medical staff.
The corrections officer who was assaulted was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield where he was treated and released.
Smith was interviewed by state police on Jan. 27. Smith said when he was taken down to the ground by corrections officers he got into a “flight or fight” mode and bit the corrections officer and kicked him several times.