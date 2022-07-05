An inmate at SCI-Houtzdale who had illegal prescription medication at the Clearfield County Jail was sentenced to a minimum of nine months and a maximum of 18 months by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at Special Sentencing Court Tuesday.
Rafael Altura Almanzar, 24, of SCI-Houtzdale, originally from Wyomissing, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, possession of a controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 10, corrections officers at SCI-Houtzdale conducted a random search of Almanzar’s cell and found a salt packet inside a book with the appearance of being a bookmark.
Inside the salt packet were 10 strips of the prescription medication Suboxone, a Schedule III drug.
Almanzar did not test positive for the drug, so police believe the drugs were for distribution to other inmates.
Ammerman made the sentence concurrent to all Almanzar’s previous sentences. Almanzar’s attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office asked for the concurrent sentence, stating Almanzar cannot be released from jail prior to 2025 anyway.