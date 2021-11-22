Brandon Smith, 22, an inmate at SCI-Houtzdale, pleaded guilty for assaulting a corrections officer and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 15 months and a maximim of three years yesterday by Paul Cherry.
Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals — felony of the second degree.
Cherry made the sentence consecutive to all other previous sentences by Smith.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 24, at SCI-Houtzdale at 5:36 p.m. a corrections officer instructed Smith to return to his cell.
Smith refused and rushed the correction officer’s station. The CO pushed Smith in an attempt to create space between them but Smith rushed him again and punched him in the side of the face.
The CO again tried to push Smith away but he again threw a punch at him and tackled the CO to the floor.
The CO was able to maintain control of Smith until other corrections officers were able to arrive on scene and handcuff Smith.
The victim had swelling and redness under his eye and was transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment.
After he was sentenced, Smith said he wanted to withdraw his plea; Cherry told Smith he would have to speak with his attorney.
Smith is represented by the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.