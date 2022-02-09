Rafael Jones, 32, an inmate of SCI-Houtzdale, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to assaulting a corrections officer at the prison.
Jones pleaded guilty to simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree, was fined $1,000 plus costs and was sentenced to a minimum of six months and a maximum of two years in state prison consecutive to all other previous sentences by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman, according to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
It was an open plea, meaning Jones’ sentence was not negotiated by the commonwealth and defense, and was up to the discretion of Ammerman.
Jones was scheduled to go on trial Wednesday on the charges of aggravated assault/attempts to or causes bodily injury to designated individual — felony of the second degree, simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree and harassment, a summary offense.
The other two charges were dropped as a part of the plea agreement.
Sayers said the victim was in agreement with the plea agreement.
Sayers said because Jones is already serving a sentence of life in prison without parole, the fine likely would have more of an impact on Jones because the fine can be taken out of Jones’ commissary account.
Jones is serving a life sentence for shooting and killing Philadelphia Police Officer Moses Walker Jr. on Aug. 18, 2012, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 9, 2020 Jones kicked a corrections officer in the right shoulder. The corrections officer was pushed to the side by the blow but didn’t fall down. Two other corrections officers grabbed Jones and placed him on the floor.
The victim said his shoulder was sore for a few days as he had a previous injury to the shoulder.
It is believed Jones committed the assault because he wanted transferred to a different institution, but was denied — and assaulting a staff member results in an automatic transfer.