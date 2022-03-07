Torr Thomas Gray, 30, an inmate of SCI-Houtzdale who severely beat another inmate, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault — felony of the second degree and was sentenced to an additional one to three years in state prison.
According to Gray’s attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, Gray was already sentenced to a minimum of one year and a maximum of five years in state prison consecutive to all previous sentences for a parole violation for committing the assault, and would like the new sentence to be held concurrently to the parole sentence.
However, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue asked that the jail sentences run consecutively.
Gray spoke on his own behalf and asked to be treated “fairly” and wanted a concurrent sentence.
Ammerman ruled that the sentence would run consecutively.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 19, 2021 at approximately 10:24 p.m. a corrections officer at SCI-Houtzdale walked by Gray’s cell and Gray told him he beat up his cellmate. The guard then observed the victim sitting on the floor with a bloody face. The guard called the response team and medical personnel to respond to the cell.
The guard asked Gray to come over and be handcuffed but he refused.
He was given a second order to be handcuffed and was informed that if he refused, Oleo Capsicum (pepper spray) would be deployed in the cell. Gray then agreed to be handcuffed.
Medical personnel arrived and put a C-collar on the victim and put him on a backboard and he was transported to medical. Philipsburg EMS arrived and they determined the victim’s injuries were serious and he should flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona.
When interviewed, Gray told police it was self defense and said the victim broke his back. Gray then lifted his shirt and showed police his back, but they didn’t see any injuries. Gray then said he wanted his attorney, so investigators left the room.
As they left, Gray told them he wasn’t in jail for the same reason as the victim. The victim is incarcerated for the sexual assault of a minor, according to the affidavit.
State police then went to UPMC to speak to the victim. According to his medical records, the victim suffered multiple facial fractures, right side weakness and had a stroke as a result of the assault. The victim said he and Gray had no issues for the first few days that they were cellmates. He said Gray was on medication but hadn’t had it for a few days before the assault and began acting strangely.
He said Gray grabbed his mattress and threw it on the floor and when the victim told him to stop, Gray became irate. The victim said he tried to get to the door to summon corrections officers, but Gray stopped him and pushed him against the wall.
The victim said he doesn’t remember the actual assault but said he made no aggressive gestures towards Gray.