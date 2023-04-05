An inmate who is accused of assaulting a corrections officer at the Clearfield County Jail waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
Frank Cusick, 42, of Clearfield is charged with aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals and assault by prisoner-facility employee — felonies of the second degree, simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree, and harassment — a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable on March 8, Clearfield Regional Police responded to the jail for a reported assault.
The corrections officer reported that on March 7, an inmate with medical issues was placed in the CCJ, and his medical issues required him to be on the bottom bunk. The inmate was to be housed in Cusick’s cell; but when the CO informed him of this, Cusick refused to sleep on the top bunk.
The CO asked Cusick if he had a medical issue that prevented him from sleeping on the top bunk — but Cusick continued to be verbally aggressive.
The CO moved Cusick’s belongings to the top bunk. Cusick then threw a bowl of noodles he was eating against the wall and said he would take a bottom bunk in B block.
The CO ordered Cusick to “cuff up,” because he would be transported to B block. Cusick then grabbed his belongings and began walking towards the door.
The CO ordered Cusick to “cuff up” multiple times but he refused. The CO then called for backup.
The CO tried to grab Cusick’s arms from behind, but he resisted.
Surveillance video shows Cusick turned around and attempted to pick up the CO by the waist and the CO struck Cusick with a closed fist. Cusick then grabbed the CO’s leg and lifted him off the floor and threw him onto the ground. The CO then put Cusick in a guillotine headlock.
The CO reported that other inmates in the block began to swarm around them and were yelling to Cusick to injure the CO. The CO reported he began to “choke out” Cusick because he feared he would be assaulted by other inmates.
A sergeant arrived and used pepper spray on Cusick. Cusick was cuffed and taken to the “sink room.”
The CO said Cusick then apologized to him saying his “meds are messed up.”
Cusick remains incarcerated in CCJ. Bail is set at $25,000 monetary.
Cusick was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.