Brandy Lee Barrett, 36, of Hyde, who allegedly was caught in a vehicle with methamphetamine where a three-year-old child was a passenger, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Micheal Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
Barrett is charged with endangering the welfare of children — felony of the third degree, intentional possession of a controlled substance, possession of small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia — all of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 29, at 9:03 p.m. Lawrence Township Police were on patrol on Old Penfield Road when they spotted a vehicle stopped along the road that is a known location for drug activity.
There were several people in the vehicle, its lights were on and the vehicle didn’t have an inspection sticker.
Police made contact with the occupants and found Donald William Pentland, 43, of Osceola Mills in the driver’s seat. He provided his license but couldn’t provide any vehicle information. Barrett was in the passenger seat and a three-year-old child was in the rear seat.
Numerous bags of items were in plain view in the back seat of the vehicle, including serval torch style lighters — which are often used for the consumption of methamphetamine.
Police asked Pentland permission to search his vehicle. Pentland refused and said his wife is a nurse and she had patients’ medical records in the car and it would be a violation of privacy laws. However, he couldn’t give a reasonable explanation of why the medical records would be in the vehicle.
Pentland still refused to give permission to search the vehicle; therefore the state police K-9 unit was called to respond to the scene.
Barrett then exited the vehicle and was searched. In her wallet was found a small baggie of crystal methamphetamine and numerous empty plastic bags with residue and a glass smoking pipe was found in her pocket.
Barrett said both she and Pentland used methamphetamine earlier in the morning and were going to use the little bit they had left.
She was informed that she shouldn’t be using methamphetamine in front of her child and she replied they were going to exit the vehicle to use the methamphetamine so the child wouldn’t be around.
She was then informed that would be just as bad or worse as they would be under the influence and driving with the child
Inside the vehicle, police found a pipe containing unused marijuana.
Children, Youth and Family Services was notified to took custody of the child.
Barrett was charged on March 1 and bail was set at $10,000 monetary. She did not post bail and she was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
Yesterday, bail was reduced to $10,000 unsecured and she was released.
Barrett was represented by court appointed attorney Daniel Nelson of Philipsburg. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
Pentland is facing the same charges as Barrett plus a summary charge of driving without inspection.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.