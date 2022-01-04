Cameron Scott Wisor, 26, of Hyde was sentenced to state prison for strangling and assaulting a woman.
Wisor pleaded guilty to strangulation — felony of the second degree; and unlawful restraint and terroristic threats — misdemeanors of the first degree. He was sentenced to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of six years in state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Special Sentencing Court.
Wisor was also ordered to pay $8,164 to the victim’s insurance company and $1,362 to the victim. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim. Ammerman also noted this is a crime of domestic violence and Wisor is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.
According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 9, at 4:29 a.m. the female victim reported that Wisor was assaulting her and destroying her house. She said she had left the residence in her car and was en route to the Lawrence Township Police Station.
She was met there by Lawrence Township Police officers and they brought her into an interview room.
She told police Wisor has been living with her for about two months at her residence along Bailey Settlement Highway, but they had arranged for him to move out on Sept. 5 while she went to a funeral.
However, instead of moving out, he hid in the spare bedroom.
After she returned home from the funeral he allegedly emerged from the room and said he was waiting there to catch her talking about him.
He then allegedly proceded to punch and kick her. He also put his hands around her throat on four occasions and squeezed.
Wisor also allegedly threatened to kill her. She said the assaults lasted for approximately four days and he wouldn’t let her leave.
On Sept. 8, they both went to work and she gave him a ride to his job. When asked by police why she gave him a ride, she said she wasn’t thinking right and she thought if she didn’t comply he would burn her house down.
After they got home from work, he starting beating her and screaming at her. During this altercation, her cell phone was damaged but she was still able to use it to call 911.
Once Wisor got into the shower, the victim said she fled the residence.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza represented the commonwealth. Wisor was represented by attorney Brian Jones of Philipsburg.