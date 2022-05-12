Steven A. Hunt, 27, of Julian, who is charged with homicide by vehicle and related charges for a crash that claimed the life of an Ohio woman, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday at Centralized Court.
On Oct. 14, 2021, Hunt was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra west on U.S. Route 322 in Bradford Township when traffic slowed in front of him.
Hunt told police he didn’t think he could stop in time, so he swerved left.
His vehicle struck a 2011 Toyota Tacoma head-on. Both occupants of the Toyota were flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment of serious injuries. Cheryl Mravetz, 74, of Sharon Center, Ohio succumbed to her injuries the following day.
It was discovered that Hunt’s driver’s license was suspended, his vehicle was not inspected or registered, and he did not have auto insurance on his vehicle.
Hunt is charged with homicide by vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, two counts of accidents involving death or injury while not licensed — all of which are felonies of the third degree; two counts of recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanors of the second degree; and the summary offenses of follow too closely, operating privileges are suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without required responsibility, PA vehicle registration expired greater than 60 days, operating vehicle without valid inspection, disregard traffic lane and failure to keep right.