President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman revoked the probation Derek Zane Chadd Prince, 36, of Houtzdale and sentenced him to state prison yesterday at Revocation Court.
Prince was on probation for a 2020 burglary conviction. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue asked Ammerman to revoke his probation because of his failure to report to probation as required, and failure to pay fines and costs.
He is also under investigation for a burglary in Jefferson County, but no charges have yet been filed.
Prince’s attorney, Jendi Schwab, said it is uncertain whether or not charges would be filed in Jefferson County.
She said her client would like another chance before getting a state sentence and asked that he be sentenced to county jail. Lumadue said the commonwealth would defer to the court on place of incarceration.
Ammerman said he believes Prince would be better off in state prison and re-sentenced him for burglary — felony of the second degree, to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of three years in state prison and for criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree, and serve a minimum of five months and a maximum of two years in stater poison concurrent to the previous sentence.