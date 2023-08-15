Zachary Scott McClellan, 25, of Houtzdale, and formerly of Blandburg, Cambria County, who was found guilty of threatening three people, was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
In June, a jury found McClellan guilty of three counts of terroristic threats — misdemeanors of the first degree.
Ammerman said the state’s sentencing guidelines have the standard range for the simple assaults as three to 14 months in jail, and asked McClellan’s attorney, Kenneth W. Pennington of the public defender’s office, if he agreed with this.
Pennington said he did agree that is what the guidelines are and asked Ammerman to sentence McClellan at the bottom of the standard range of three months in the Clearfield County Jail with the sentences running concurrent.
He said McClellan is employed and would like to get work release if sentenced to county prison.
Pennington noted that the jury had found McClellan not guilty on several charges, including three counts of simple assault. A count of simple assault and terroristic threats were withdrawn after one of the victims/witnesses didn’t show up for court to testify.
Two of the victims spoke in court and said since McClellan’s conviction, his family members have been harassing them. They also stated that, since his conviction, McClellan moved into the home of one of his relatives who lives next door to them.
Ammerman sentenced McClellan to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of two years in state prison with the second and third counts to run consecutive for a total of 18 months to six years in state prison.
Ammerman also ordered McClellan to undergo counseling and to have no contact with the victims.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 14, 2021, at 11:30 p.m., state police responded to a residence along Clara Street in Woodward Township.
Troopers spoke to the male and three female victims and learned one of the female victims was McClellan’s ex-girlfriend, and the male victim was her boyfriend.
The victims said McClellan threatened them outside of the home. The male victim said when he attempted to speak with McClellan, he became highly agitated.
The victims said McClellan told them he had two guns and “32 rounds” and wasn’t afraid to use them. The victims said McClellan stated, “I can have about 50 people here and I’m about to have blood shed all over this driveway with you.”