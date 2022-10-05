George Thomas Suhoney, 45, of Houtzdale, who is accused of attacking a state trooper with his dogs and causing serious injuries, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris at Centralized Court.
As previously reported, a trooper was dispatched to the 700-block of Ida Street in Woodward Township on Tuesday at 8:37 p.m. for a reported 911 call from Suhoney, who told dispatchers that someone entered his property and removed items.
Upon arrival, Suhoney told the trooper that his wife entered the home and took property — and wanted her charged with theft. The trooper told Suhoney that the incident would be a civil matter because it is marital property belonging to both parties.
Suhoney allegedly became enraged and retrieved a large metal carpenters square and threw it at the trooper, striking him in the chest. The trooper then attempted to take Suhoney into custody, but Suhoney resisted arrest and a physical altercation ensued.
Suhoney allegedly struck the trooper in the face with a closed fist, causing a laceration above his right eye and injury to his face. The struggle continued on to the floor of the residence, during which Suhoney attempted to disarm and/or remove a weapon from the trooper’s duty belt.
During the struggle, Suhoney’s four dogs were attacking and biting the trooper, causing serious bodily injury. Suhoney was aware of his dogs’ attacks but failed to assist or call his dogs off, only telling the trooper not to shoot his dogs.
The trooper was able to take Suhoney into custody and remove him from the residence and away from his attacking dogs.
The trooper was transported via ambulance to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of multiple injuries to his legs, arms, face and right ear. Follow-up plastic surgery will be required to treat his injuries, the complaint said.
A search warrant was applied for and executed on the residence, with the metal carpenters square and 20 digital photographs taken and placed into evidence.
He is charged with aggravated assault/attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury with extreme indifference — a felony of the first degree; aggravated assault/attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury to designated individuals – felony of the second degree; disarming law enforcement officer — felony of the third degree; simple assault and resisting arrest — both misdemeanors of the second degree; and summary harassment.
Suhoney is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.
Suhoney did not have an attorney and represented himself. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.