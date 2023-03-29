A Houtzdale man accused of stealing approximately $40,000 worth of copper wire from a crypto-mining site waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
Mason William Miles, 29, is charged with theft of secondary metal — felony of the third degree; receiving stolen property — ungraded misdemeanor; and defiant trespass — summary offense. His bail is set at $200,000 unsecured.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, sometime between Jan. 10-12, someone entered a crypto-mining operation of Big Dog Energy along Henderson Street in Woodward Township and removed two large spools of copper wire wrapped in insulation worth $30,000 to $50,000.
On Jan. 13, Detective Nick Sproveri of the Penn State University Police contacted the Clearfield-based state police and said he is investigating Miles and another man who are suspected of multiple thefts of copper wire at construction sites on Penn State University property.
On Jan. 20, Sproveri informed the state police that he served a search warrant on Miles’ cell phone and discovered Miles was selling copper wire to Novey Recycling in Clearfield.
Also on the phone was a picture of more than 100 feet of copper wire in the back of a truck and the geolocation of the picture, which was Miles’ residence in Houtzdale.
Miles also used Google to search for news articles on the thefts. Sproveri also said there are text messages linking Miles to the theft of copper wire and catalytic converters.
State police showed the complainant a picture of the copper wire in the truck that was found on Miles’ phone and he said it was the wire that was stolen from the crypto-mining site.
On Jan. 24, state police spoke with the manager of Novey Recycling who said they purchased No. 1 copper from Miles. No. 1 copper wire is large diameter copper wire.
The transactions were on Jan. 10 and Novey Recycling paid Miles $536 for 185 pounds of copper wire; on Jan. 11, $92.80 for 32 pounds of copper wire; and on Jan. 12, $150.80 for 52 pounds of copper wire for a total of $780.
On Jan. 26, Sproveri informed the state police that Miles told him the location of the burn pile where Miles had the insulation stripped off the wire. At the burn pile, Sproveri said he was able to recover portions of the insulation with orange tape on it and emailed pictures of it to the state police. State police in turn showed the complainant the pictures, who said they definitely are from the wire stolen from the site.
On Jan. 27 Sproveri provided state police with a piece of the insulation and Facebook Messenger messages between Miles and other individuals where Miles asked for assistance in getting copper wire and later cashing it in. They also talk about going to Coalport to obtain drugs.
Miles is also facing additional charges including burglary and theft of secondary metal charges in Centre County, which were filed by Penn State University Police.