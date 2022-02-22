More information has been released in the criminal case against Zachary Allen Hess, 35, of Clearfield who is accused of endangering the welfare of children and indecent assault involving a 13-year-old girl.
Hess is accused of inappropriately touching the girl, letting the girl and a 6-year-old boy drive vehicles in Clearfield, and leaving the children in a car alone while Hess and his girlfriend, Christina Flynn, 35, were inside a “meth house.”
Hess is also accused of leaving the six-year-old child home alone and giving him a small knife for protection.
Hess is charged with six counts of endangering the welfare of children — felony of the third degree, two counts of corruption of minors — felony of the third degree, six counts of corruption of minors — misdemeanor of the first degree, and four counts of indecent assault/victim less than 16-years old — misdemeanor of the second degree.
District Judge Michael Morris on Monday set Hess’s bail at $100,000 monetary. Hess did not post bail and he remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 8 at approximately 4:35 p.m. Lawrence Township Police responded to a domestic incident at a residence in the 1400-block of Daisy Street.
Police made contact with Hess and Flynn and Hess accused Flynn of hacking into his phone and embedding photographs and videos on it.
However, police could not see the the images he claimed were on his phone. Flynn said Hess was having mental health issues.
While at the residence, police spoke to a 13-year-old girl who was at the residence and she told police Hess had inappropriately touched her on several occasions. She said her father was on his way to pick her up. Police asked if she would be more comfortable waiting for him at the residence or back at the police station and she said she wanted to go to the police station.
Once at the police station the girl said told police of other incidents involving Hess and a forensic interview was then set up at the Child Advocacy Center on Feb. 16.
During the interview the girl said Hess would often inappropriately touch her and would treat her like she was his girlfriend.
She said on Feb. 6 she said Hess and Flynn took her to Sheetz to get food and beer, but Flynn forgot to bring her license so they couldn’t buy beer, which caused Flynn and Hess to get into an argument.
Hess then said he needed to go to the “meth house” to get some money and held up a bottle containing what looked like “pop rocks.”
They drove to the meth house and Hess went inside while Flynn stayed outside with her and the infant.
She said they could see Hess inside through a window and when they saw Hess go into a back room with a woman, Flynn became angry and went inside, leaving the two children in the vehicle alone.
Flynn and Hess returned to the vehicle and were arguing and Hess told Flynn that if “Denny” were there she would have been shot for going inside.
They returned to Hess and Flynn’s residence where Hess and Flynn continued to argue. The argument became physical and the methamphetamine spilled on the bed. The drugs were spilled near the pack and play used by the six month old child and they had to check to make sure none spilled inside.
When Flynn went downstairs, she said Hess kissed her and inappropriately touched her and said, “We’ll keep this our little secret.”
She also said once when Hess was driving and she Flynn and the infant were in the vehicle, Hess asked her if she would like to drive. She said no but Hess and Flynn kept pressuring her so she agreed. She said she sat on Hess’s lap while she steered. She said she drove to the Sheetz on Nichols Street.
She said Hess let her drive the car a second time as well.
The six-year-old boy also told police he saw Hess and Flynn let the girl drive when he was in the car.
The six-year-old also said once Flynn and Hess left to get food and left him at their residence alone. He said before he left, Hess gave him a small knife and said he was the man of the house and needed to protect it.
No charges have yet been filed against Flynn.