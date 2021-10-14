Dennis Scott Fenton, 40, of Clearfield, who is accused of strangling and assaulting a female, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Fenton is charged with strangulation — felony of the second degree; terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree; simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree; harassment and disorderly conduct — misdemeanors of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 3 at 9:44 p.m. officers Levi Olson and Ralph Nedza of the Lawrence Township Police Department responded to a domestic incident along Barn Road.
The caller reported that Fenton was threatening to kill her. He had since left the residence but she said he had a pistol in his truck.
The caller said Fenton coild be going to a garage in Clearfield and township police requested Clearfield Borough police to go to the garage and look for him.
Township officers arrived at the victim’s residence and saw she had red marks on her neck.
The victim told police she and Fenton got into an argument and were communicating using Facebook Messanger.
At one point in the messages, Fenton asked her if he needed to bring his gun and said one of them was going to die.
He sent the victim numerous messages including one that stated “You want to kill me, I will bring it in for you,” meaning the .40 caliber pistol he had in his truck.
The victim said Fenton came into her residence at approximately 9:10 p.m. and again threatened her, saying one of them is leaving the residence alive.
He then put his hands around her neck and squeezed. She said she screamed until she could no longer breathe because he was restricting her airflow.
She said this lasted a few seconds. After he stopped, he left the residence and the victim said she thought he was going to get his gun and called 911.
Sgt. Daniel Podliski of the Clearfield Borough located Fenton and arrested him following a traffic stop at the Dollar Store along the Rockton Mountain Highway.
Fenton also had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to pay and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail where he remains in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.
Fenton was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston.