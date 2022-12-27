More details have been released on the alleged attempted escape from the Clearfield County Jail by Joshua Michael Franklin, 36, of DuBois,
Franklin is charged with escape — felony of the third degree. His preliminary hearing was originally scheduled to be held today at Centralized Court before Magisterial District Judge James Glass, but it was continued until Jan. 11.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 16, at 11:35 a.m. Lawrence Township police responded to the Clearfield County Jail for an attempted escape.
Jail staff told police that at approximately 10 a.m. Franklin pretended to be on the phone in the F-Block when a corrections officer entered the block to retrieve an inmate. The door did not lock behind the corrections officer and Franklin exited through multiple unlocked doors and went outside in an area near the medical trailer.
This area is surrounded by a chain link fence topped with concertina wire. Franklin attempted to climb the fence in an attempt to escape, but fell and cut his arm on the fence.
Franklin then entered the trailer that housed the jail’s medical facility, which was unlocked. A member of the medical staff asked Franklin what he was doing as his arm was bleeding and Franklin replied he was stabbed.
The staff member then asked Franklin where his officer escort was and Franklin began frantically looking around and ran deeper into the trailer.
He then exited the trailer and again tried climbing the fence.
The medical staff member called multiple times for assistance from corrections officers. A sergeant responded and apprehended Franklin.
Staff at the jail told police the jail’s security cameras do not show the portion of the fence Franklin tried to climb, but showed police blood that was located on the fence where Franklin cut his arm.
Franklin was being housed in CCJ after being unable to post bail in other pending cases, including felony charges of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of a prohibited firearm, and misdemeanor charges of theft, receiving stolen property, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, flight to avoid apprehension, and numerous summary traffic citations.
Franklin is being held in the Clearfield County Jail without bail on the escape charge.
Franklin is represented by attorney Jeffrey DuBois of DuBois.