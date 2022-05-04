A Clearfield man who attempted to lure a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy into a sexual encounter at a local motel had his preliminary hearing continued until next Wednesday.
Glenn Allen Goodrich, 58, of Clearfield has been charged with criminal attempt/statutory sexual assault, criminal solicitation/statutory sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor — all of which are felonies of the first degree; criminal attempt/aggravated indecent assault, criminal solicitation/aggravated indecent assault— both of which are felonies of the second degree; criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree; criminal attempt/indecent assault and criminal solicitation/indecent assault — both of which are misdemeanors of the second degree.
His preliminary hearing was supposed to he held yesterday, but it was continued until next week before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.
Goodrich is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 16, a 25-year-old male with “Predator Catchers PA” was contacted by Goodrich using an online dating app.
The 25-year-old male told Goodrich he was a 14-year-old boy who had a 16-year-old male friend and Goodrich set up a sexual encounter with the two at his room at Economy Inn in Lawrence Township.
He also sent an explicit photograph to the male during their online conversation.
After the conversation ended, the 25-year-old male and other members of Predator Catchers PA showed up at Goodrich’s room and filmed the encounter and uploaded the video onto YouTube.
In the video, Goodrich initially denies the accusations but eventually admits to sending the messages and said this was the first time and it would not happen again.
The manager of the Economy Inn then contacted the police the same day and informed them of the incident and showed them the video on YouTube.
On April 12, Lawrence Township Police contacted the 25-year-old male and he provided them a copy of his conversation with Goodrich and a copy of the video of the encounter at Goodrich’s room.