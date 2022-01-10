Jonathan Marlin Lippart, 21, of Harrisburg, who robbed two teenagers, was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Lippert pleaded guilty to robbery — felony of the second degree; and theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanor of the first degree; and was sentenced by Ammerman to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of five years in state prison.
On March 8, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male reported to police they were robbed. The 16-year-old said he was contacted by Lippert via Snapchat who asked for a ride and said he would pay him money.
The victim agreed and brought his 17-year-old friend with him to meet Lippert at a convenience store along Bigler Avenue in Clearfield to pick him up.
Once Lippert was in the vehicle he asked if they could pick up a friend on Hill Street. They agreed and the male sat in the back seat with Lippert.
Once they got to their destination on Dorey Street, Lippert’s arm came around the front passenger seat. In his hand was a Taser and he used it on his 17-year-old friend.
At the same time, the 16-year-old said he felt someone grab him from behind and put what felt like a gun to his head.
The male in the back seat then asked him to give him everything he had and they took their wallets, keys, and a cell phone.
After the robbery, the 16-year-old said he received a threatening message from Lippert on Snapchat.
“I’d think twice about of coming at me cause ill (sp) kill everything in your crib down to your goldfish bro,” Lippert said.
He said he would get six friends with AK-47s to come after him if he did.
“You got what you got so move on and keep on living. Until next time,” Lippert said.
The 17-year-old victim was then interviewed at the police station.
He gave a similar account of what happened but he said he is 75 percent sure that the man who gave them the keys was the same man that was in the vehicle with Lippert.
Police identified the other male as Jarrod Gesin, 42, of DuBois.
Last week he pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, false reports and DUI and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 15 months and a maximum of five years in state prison by Ammerman.