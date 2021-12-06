Christian Ramon Guzman, 31, of SCI-Houtzdale was sentenced to serve a minimum of 18 months and a maximum of three years in state prison by Judge Fredric J Ammeman yesterday.
A jury found Guzman guilty of two counts of inmate procure weapon at a jury trial in October.
Guzman’s attorney, Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office, said Guzman is currently serving a 14 to 28 year sentence in state prison and has been incarcerated in state prison since he was 16 years old.
Pentz said because of these charges, Guzman has been in “The Hole,” or Restrictive Housing for a year and a half while at SCI-Houtzdale.
Since Guzman is already serving a long sentence, and still has 14 years left on his maximum sentence, Pentz asked Ammerman to make Guzman’s sentence concurrent, which would leave it up to the state when Guzman is paroled.
Pentz then asked Ammerman that if he is unwilling to give him a concurrent sentence, Guzman be sentenced in the mitigated range, which is a minimum of 18 months in jail because Guzman only had the weapons for personal protection because his crimes are unpopular with other inmates and there is no evidence that Guzman threatened or harmed anyone with the weapons.
Ammerman agreed to sentence Guzman in the mitigated range because there was no evidence that Guzman intented to use the weapons in an offensive manner against a guard or another inmate.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 20, 2020 corrections officers at SCI-Houtzdale received information that there were weapons in Guzman’s cell. His cell was searched and they found two homemade weapons in the trash can, a 9-inch piece of metal ground to a point at one end with a cloth handle on the other and a 6-inch piece of wood sharpened at one end with a cloth handle on the other.
Guzman claimed ownership of the weapons.
According to court documents, Guzman pleaded guilty to two sets of charges involving robbery, rape, sexual assault and firearms.
In 2006 in Philadelphia, Guzman and two other men intentionally bumped a vehicle containing two sisters, aged 18 and 19. They then forced their way into the vehicle and sexually assaulted the teens and used their cell phones to take indecent pictures of them.
In the second incident Guzman and two males accosted two men and an 18-year-old female in Philadelphia. Guzman and his friend then pistol whipped the male victims, forced the female into a car where the three men sexually assaulted her.
Guzman was sentenced to serve seven to 14 years consecutive for both these cases.