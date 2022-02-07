Anthony Dominic Guy, 49, of West Decatur, was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman for his role in a robbery in which a Clearfield man was shot.
Guy and Richard Allen Demko Jr., 27, of Northern Cambria participated in a robbery where the Clearfield man was shot in the leg in January of 2021 after he refused to give the assailants recently won lottery winnings.
Demko allegedly shot the victim and Guy is accused of swinging a bat at the victim.
Guy pleaded guilty to simple assault and recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanors of the second degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of two years in state prison with the recklessly endangering charge to be served consecutive to the assault charge meaning Guy will serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of four years in state prison.
In the plea, the defendant agreed to serve a minimum of one year in state prison with Ammerman determining the maximum sentence.
Guy’s attorney, William A. Shaw Jr., said Guy has approximately 10 months of time credit because he has been in jail awaiting sentencing.
Guy had been incarcerated on $2 million monetary bail.
The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
Demko has agreed to plead guilty to robbery and is awaiting sentencing.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 16, 2021, Guy and Demko followed the victim home from the BP station in Clearfield after he won a large sum of money.
The victim reported that he had pulled up to his residence when he was rushed by Demko and Guy, who demanded the money.
When he didn’t give it to them, Demko shot him in the leg. Demko and Guy then fled the scene and were later arrested.