Yesterday President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman granted the motion by Kenneth Glass, 72, of Coalport to withdraw his guilty plea.
Glass pleaded guilty to corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and indecent assault-without consent of other, a misdemeanor of the second degree, on June 29, the day his trial was supposed to start.
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t come to an agreement on a minimum sentence, leaving it up to the presiding judge.
In October, Ammerman sentenced Glass to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of seven years in state prison, which is the maximum sentence under the sentencing guidelines.
Glass is represented by attorney Phillip Robertson of Hollidaysburg. Robertson argued that he was under the impression that Glass would be sentenced to probation if he pleaded guilty to the charges.
With Glass’s guilty plea withdrawn, his bail was reset at $10,000 unsecured, and he was released from the Clearfield County Jail, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 27, 2019, the victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center. She said Glass is the grandfather of one of her friends and he touched her inappropriately on three occasions in the summer of 2016. Once was in a vehicle while driving from an auto auction in Martinsburg from Coalport, the other was at the “Auction House” in Irvona and the third incident occurred in a vehicle while en route from Clearfield to Coalport.
She said she was 12 and 13 years old when the incidents occurred.
State police interviewed Glass on Jan. 29, 2020, and he admitted to touching the girl’s legs but said he wasn’t sure if he touched her anywhere else.