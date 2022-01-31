Anthony Dominic Guy, 49, of West Decatur, who is accused of participating in a robbery where a Clearfield man was shot in the leg, was scheduled to plead guilty to lesser charges yesterday afternoon. But the court proceeding was postponed until this morning due to a question on his maximum sentence.
Guy and Richard Allen Demko Jr., 27, of Northern Cambria are accused of participating in a robbery where the Clearfield man was shot in the leg in January of 2021 after he refused to give the assailants recently earned lottery winnings. Demko allegedly shot the victim. Guy is accused of swinging a bat at the victim, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said.
Guy had agreed to plead guilty to simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, both of which are misdemeanors of the second degree, and would serve a minimum of one year in state prison. In exchange the commonwealth agrees to withdraw the criminal conspiracy-robbery — felony of the second degree and possession of a controlled substance — misdemeanor of the second degree, according to Sayers.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman asked, if for the purposes of sentencing, the simple assault and the recklessly endangering another person charges merge. Sayers said it is his belief that they do not merge, but Guy’s attorney William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield said he isn’t sure and needs to do some more research.
Ammerman said if the charges do merge, he would not accept the plea deal. Ammerman then postponed the hearing until 10 a.m. this morning to give Shaw more time to research the question.
Each of the charges carry a two year maximum jail sentence. If the charges merge, Guy would be looking at a minimum sentence of one year in jail and a maximum of two years. However, if they do not merge Ammerman would have the option of sentencing Guy to a maximum of two to four years in jail because Ammerman could run the maximum sentences consecutively if he wished, Sayers said.
Sayers said the commonwealth made the plea offer because if Guy were convicted at trial on the criminal conspiracy-robbery charge, he would be looking at a minimum sentence of six months incarceration under the sentencing guidelines because Guy has a prior record score of 0.
In exchange for dropping the felony charge, Guy agreed to serve six months more than the minimum in prison and agreed he would serve the sentence in state prison and not in the Clearfield County Jail, Sayers said.
Last month, Demko agreed to plead guilty to aggravated assault and robbery — both felonies of the second degree. He has not yet been sentenced.