A Grassflat woman accused of strangling a 23-month old child waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Vanessa Regina Bainey, 25, is charged with aggravated assault-victim less than 13-years old — felony of the first degree; strangulation — felony of the second degree; endangering the welfare of children — felony of the second degree; simple assault — misdemeanor of the first degree; and reckless endangering another person — misdemeanor of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 2, 2021 at 9:23 a.m. Clearfield-based state police were asked to assist with an incident that occurred at a residence along Horseshoe Curve Road in Decatur Township.
A 23-month-old male had been transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center. He was unconscious and having trouble breathing. The child also had rope or cord marks around his neck.
Troopers interviewed the paramedic with Moshannon Valley EMS who was first on the scene. He said he saw the marks on the child’s neck and his initial thought was a cord had caused the injuries. After speaking with Bainey, she said hair possibly could have caused the injuries.
On May 2, troopers interviewed Dr. Bridget Flickinger of Mount Nittany Medical Center and she said in her opinion, the child’s injuries are not consistent with a hair tourniquet and it would be highly unusual in a 23-month old in that degree. She said the injuries are more consistent with injuries from a cord or a wire.
The child was transported to the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for further evaluation. Troopers spoke with Dr. Paul Bellino of Geisinger who said he believed the injuries were caused by a thin rope or cord.
He also said the child had an abrasion on his forehead and on the back of his neck.
On May 3, state police interviewed Bainey at Mount Nittany Medical Center and she said she had fallen asleep with the child in her bed and was awoken by him pulling her hair.
She then realized that the child had wrapped her hair around his neck and he couldn’t get free.
She then ran upstairs and woke up her parents who helped her unwrap her hair from his neck. They got him free and called 911.
She was interviewed again on May 3 at the Clearfield Barracks with a polygraph. Following the interview, Bainey provided a written statement.
She said the child likes to use her hair for a security blanket and it helps him sleep. She said her bed is next to her window blind and she didn’t tie down the blind cord and the child must have grabbed it and was playing with the cord.
When she realized what happened she untangled him and ran to her parents’ bedroom. Along the way, the child grabbed her hair, tangling himself in her hair. Her father woke up and helped untangle him from her hair, made sure he was OK and called 911.
She said the ambulance personnel said the child would be OK.
Troopers spoke to Bellino again via telephone and he said this case is very bizarre. He said the marks on the child’s neck look like classic ligature (rope/cord) marks and it is highly unlikely they were caused by his mother’s hair. He said it could have been a cell phone charger or similar cord to make those marks.
He added that whatever it was it was, it was wrapped around his neck a couple of times and it does not explain the totality of the child’s injuries.
Bainey is free on $100,000 unsecured bail. She was represented at the hearing by attorney Michael Marshall of the public defender’s office.