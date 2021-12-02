Alexa Lynn Kephart, 23, of Grampian pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children for her role in the death of her infant girl last year.
Kephart was scheduled to go on trial yesterday before Judge Paul Cherry, but she accepted a guilty plea yesterday morning before the start of the trial.
It is an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t agree to a minimum sentence, which will now leave it to the discretion of Judge Cherry.
The endangering the welfare of children charge is a felony of the third degree and carries a maximum sentence of seven years in jail, according to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
The involuntary manslaughter charge is a misdemeanor of the first degree and has a maximum sentence of five years.
Both charges have a minimum sentencing range of three to 12 months, Sayers said.
Cherry has the discretion of whether or not the sentences would run consecutive to each other or would be concurrent, Sayers said.
Sayers said Kepart has a prior record score of 0.
Sentencing would likely occur within 60 days.
Kephart was represented by attorney Matthew T. Ness of Pittsburgh. The commonwealth was represented at the trial by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 1, 2020, Trp. Dave Patrick interviewed Kephart and the girl’s father Dakota Canfield at the state police barracks in Woodland about the death of their 39-day-old infant girl.
On June 30, 2020, the victim resided with Kephart and Canfield and her 22-month-old brother at a mobile home on Stronach Road in Penn Township.
All four family members regularly slept together in the same bed.
That night the victim was placed in a full-sized bed located in the bedroom. When Kephart and Canfield woke up at 10:14 a.m., they found the victim laying against Kephart covered in a blanket. She was blue and unconscious.
Kephart told state police she picked up the baby girl and carried her to the living room. Kephart handed her to Canfield so she could call 911. She then began CPR on the girl and continued until an EMT arrived and took over.
According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, Kephart called 911 at 10:14 a.m. and the fire department and EMS were dispatched to the residence. Upon arrival of the fire department and an EMT, Kephart and Canfield were standing in the front yard holding the victim. The EMT took the baby girl and began CPR until EMS personnel arrived. EMS then transported the girl to Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Room where she was pronounced dead.
State police learned that Children, Youth and Family Services had an open case against the two parents that began when the girl was born.
Kephart told the state police she had tested positive for methamphetamine when she gave birth to the girl.
CYS was contacted, and a caseworker responded to the barracks and said there was an open case against Kephart for testing positive for methamphetamine. Kephart also tested positive for methamphetamine a second time after giving birth.
Kephart and Canfield were then both subjected to drug screening. Kephart tested positive for methamphetamine, marijuana and ecstasy. Canfield tested positive for these drugs as well as alcohol.
On July 2, 2020, Dr. Harry Kamerow of State College performed an autopsy on the victim at the Penn Highlands Huntingdon Lab. He determined her cause of death was overlay and the manner of death is accidental.
On July 28, Patrick met with a CYS caseworker in her office, and she provided him with the case noted from their investigation. The caseworker also then conducted a drug screening on Kephart and Canfield. Both tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.
Patrick then interviewed Kephart and Canfield separately.
Kephart said she had been using methamphetamine and marijuana both before and after the birth of the victim. Canfield said both he and Kephart used methamphetamine and marijuana before and after the birth of the victim.
Canfield is charged with endangering the welfare of children — felony of the first degree, endangering the welfare of children — felony of the second degree, and recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanor of the second degree for his role in the girl’s death.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. He had been free on $50,000 unsecured bail, but on Sept. 8, Canfield tested positive for several illegal substances and his bail was revoked. Bail was re-set at $100,000 monetary on Oct. 4, according to court documents.