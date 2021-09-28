Judge Paul Cherry rejected the motion of Eric McCall, 48, of Grampian, to withdraw his plea agreement for homicide by vehicle while DUI and related charges and sentenced him to serve a minimum of three and a a half years and a maximim of 13 years in state prison yesterday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
McCall was involved in the April 2019 DUI crash that killed his girlfriend Christina Metzker, 41, of Clearfield.
On April 27, the day his three-day trial was to begin, McCall agreed to plead guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, felony of the second degree; accidents involving death while not licensed, felony of the third degree; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and the summary offense of roadways laned for traffic and would receive a minimum of three and a half years in prison with the maximum sentence set by Cherry.
However, yesterday, his attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, made a motion asking to withdraw the plea saying McCall is claiming innocence in that his actions did not cause the crash that killed Metzker.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers argued against allowing him to withdraw, saying a jury was picked and ready for trial when McCall accepted the plea and did so while under oath. Sayers noted that McCall was informed at the time that if he accepted the plea that he would unable to withdraw it.
Cherry denied the motion to withdraw and proceded to the sentencing hearing.
Schwab asked that McCall be given a maximim of seven years of incarceration and not the 13-year maximum sentence recommended by the probation department.
She said this isn’t the typical case where two people leave a bar in a vehicle while intoxicated, they crash and one of them dies and there are mitigating circumstances.
Schwab said when they left the bar, Metzker was driving but she drove off the road because she was having a mental health crisis. Believing she was not in a mental state to drive, McCall decided to drive Metzker to the hospital in Clearfield when the crash occurred.
Schwab said there is evidence that supports the claim that McCall’s actions did not cause the crash.
McCall spoke in his own defense.
“I did not cause this crash,” McCall said. “I did not cause her to die.”
In addition to the prison sentence, Cherry fined McCall $300 plus costs, and ordered him to complete DUI school and a drug and alcohol assessment. He is also prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 3, 2019 at 11:45 p.m. Clearfield-based state police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on state Route 879 in Pike Township.
While en route, they were notified that one of the occupants of the vehicle was deceased and the male occupant was injured and had fled the scene on foot.
Upon arrival the troopers found the Hyundai Veloster against a tree on its passenger side. The vehicle sustained severe damage due to striking multiple trees.
Metzker was found deceased.
Fire department personnel said the male driver fled on foot westbound along state Route 879. There were also multiple beer cans found inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Officers from the Lawrence Township Police Department tracked the male’s blood trail one mile west along the highway and into a wooded area. They reported finding McCall at 12:30 a.m. on April 4. Two state troopers then responded to the scene.
When he was found, police said McCall showed signs of alcohol intoxication including slurred speech, glassy and bloodshot eyes and had the smell of alcohol on him, according to the affidavit.
McCall was then flown by a Stat MedEvac helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment of his injuries.
Police ran his identification through the National Crime Information Center computer and discovered McCall’s license was DUI-suspended.
State troopers responded to UPMC Altoona to obtain a legal blood draw, but McCall refused.
State police then requested and received a search warrant on McCall’s medical records and blood. The blood was sent for testing, which showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.185 percent, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent, according to the affidavit.