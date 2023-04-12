GRAMPIAN –Matthew Chelgren, 38, of Grampian was killed when he crashed during a high speed chase with police.
According to the Clearfield state police, on April 8 at 11:31 p.m. state troopers attempted a traffic stop on a black SUV operated by Chelgren on Windy Hill Road in Penn Township
The vehicle failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed. A pursuit ensued and Chelgren crashed along Harper Mine Road in Penn Township.
Chelgren was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of the crash. A passenger in the vehicle was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment of minor injuries.
The investigation continues.