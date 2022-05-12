Glenn Allen Goodrich, 58, of Clearfield, who is accused of attempting to lure underage boys into a sexual encounter at a local motel, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Goodrich is charged with criminal attempt/statutory sexual assault, criminal solicitation/statutory sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor — all of which are felonies of the first degree; criminal attempt/aggravated indecent assault, criminal solicitation/aggravated indecent assault — both of which are felonies of the second degree; criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree; criminal attempt/indecent assault and criminal solicitation/indecent assault — both of which are misdemeanors of the second degree.
Goodrich allegedly used an online dating app in an attempt to lure a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy into a sexual encounter at a motel room at the Economy Inn in Lawrence Township.
However, the person he was talking to was a 25-year-old male with “Predator Catchers PA.”
After the conversation ended, the 25-year-old male and other members of Predator Catchers PA showed up at Goodrich’s room and filmed the encounter and uploaded the video onto YouTube.
In the video, Goodrich initially denies the accusations but eventually admits to sending the messages and said this was the first time and it would not happen again.
The manager of the Economy Inn contacted the Lawrence Township Police Department.
Goodrich was arrested and the 25-year-old male turned provided police with a copy of his conversation with Goodrich and a video of their encounter with him at the motel.
Goodrich is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
Goodrich is represented by attorney Lance Marshall of State College. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.