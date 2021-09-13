A Glen Richey woman allegedly was caught smoking banana peels at the Clearfield County Jail.
Yesterday at Revocation Court, Danielle B. Aughenbaugh, 37, was brought before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman for a parole violation on the original charges of retail theft.
Attorney Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office said his client would waive the reading of the complaint and admit to the violation.
“Not so fast,” Ammerman said.
According to Ammerman, he was informed by Warden David Kessling that while Aughenbaugh was an inmate at CCJ, Aughenbaugh had informed the jail nurse that she was pregnant and requested she receive drug treatment services at the Discovery House methadone clinic.
The nurse performed a urine test and Aughenbaugh tested positive for being pregnant.
The nurse was suspicious and made Aughenbaugh repeat the test while the nurse was watching, and this time Aughenbaugh tested negative for being pregnant.
It was discovered that Aughenbaugh had filled a tube of toothpaste with urine from a pregnant inmate and hid it in a body cavity. Aughenbaugh admitted she did this so she could receive the methadone treatments.
Ammerman said there was a second incident at the jail involing Aughenbaugh. He was informed by the warden that corrections officers smelled some smoke so they searched the area of Aughenbaugh’s cell and discovered she had dried out some banana peels and was smoking them.
An altered electronics device was also found that Aughenbaugh was using to light the dried banana peels.
Corrections officers also found jars of fermented fruit and various contraband in her cell.
Ammerman said he would like to know what the other contraband was before rendering a decision and continued the revocation hearing for one month.