PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Glen Campbell man is facing charges for allegedly striking an elderly woman on the head with a glass ashtray.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Rodney Lee Silvis, 62, including aggravated assault –first degree felony, endangering welfare of care-dependent person for whom he is responsible for, simple assault –second degree misdemeanors, and harassment –summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, police were requested to assist with a call from Jefferson County EMS for an 86-year-old woman who was struck in the head and was bleeding. The woman would not tell 911 what struck her.
Police arrived at the home and found the victim in the living room bleeding from the right side of her head, and Silvis was also seated in the living room. While talking to the victim, police noted pieces of brown glass and cigarette butts on the floor. The victim would only say she was hit on the head with something, but she did not know what it was.
When police spoke to Silvis, he said earlier that day he was not feeling well. He heard pounding in the living room and came out to find the woman beating a bottle off the floor. He allegedly said, “I shouldn’t have done it, but I did throw an ashtray at her,” according to the affidavit.
The victim was interviewed later at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, and said at some point during the day, she and Silvis had a verbal argument.
She alleged that Silvis got mad and started throwing things at her, including a glass ashtray, which hit her in the head. When she started to bleed, she asked Silvis to get her help, and he allegedly said, “get yourself help.”
A preliminary hearing for Silvis was held with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock earlier this month, and he was released from the Jefferson County Jail on a bail change order, making his bail $35,000 unsecured.