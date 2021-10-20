Dennis C. Glace, 49, of Clearfield, who is accused of being caught with a large amount of illegal drugs after leading police on a 13-mile high speed chase, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 7 at approximately 11:15 p.m., Glace was riding on a motorcycle when Lawrence Township Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Glace on the Clearfield Shawville Highway near the Industrial Park Road when he fled at a high rate of speed.
Glace led officers on a 13.75-mile pursuit, reaching speeds of over 80 mph, before ending in the area of Goshen Grange Cemetery when Glace traveled into a yard and wrecked his motorcycle.
Glace then fled on foot but he was caught by officers. He continued to struggle and eventually an officer deployed a Taser and was taken into custody.
Glace was carring 14.69 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and a suspected oxycodone pill.
He also had a backpack containing abag 115.38 grams of crystal methamphetamine, another bag containing 57.29 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a “Trac Phone” flip style cell phone often used in drug transactions and an iPhone.
In total, Glace had about a half a pound of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Glace is charged possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, fleeing or attempting to elude officer — felony of the third degree, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, intentional possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are misdemeanors.
Glace was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.
Through review of recorded calls at the jail, Glace was discovered to be talking with Andrea Decato, 37, of DuBois.
Through the course of investigation, numerous phone calls were made by Glace to Decato, where the pair allegedly conspired to sell controlled substances in an effort to obtain bail money for Glace. The pair also spoke about the events of Oct. 7, confirming Decato’s involvement in the selling and distribution of controlled substances.
Glace was charged with criminal use of a communication facility. His preliminary hearing on the new charge is scheduled for next Wednesday. Glace’s bail was also increased to $250,000 monetary bail, from $150,000.
Glace was represented by Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston.