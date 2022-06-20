Jonathan Mark Gallaher, 37, of Coalport, who was convicted of second degree murder, arson and other charges for causing the death of a Coalport man after setting a house on fire on April 16, 2021, has received a life prison sentence.
Gallaher was sentenced yesterday by Judge Paul Cherry at Special Sentencing Court to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was also sentenced an additional minimum of 24 years and a maximum of 80 years in state prison.
Following an argument, Gallaher set fire to a residence at 639 Main St. in Coalport owned by Mark and Lacy Wolfe. There were four people in the home at the time of the fire — the Wolfes and Harold Gustafson, who were all able to escape, and Matthew Troxell, 33, of Coalport, who was killed in the fire.
Gallaher was convicted at a jury trial in April of murder of the second degree, three counts of criminal attempt/murder of the second degree, arson-cause death, arson-inhabited building, four counts of arson-danger of death or bodily, four counts of aggravated arson-person present, causing catastrophe, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and criminal mischief-damage to property.
The second degree murder conviction carries a life in prison sentence, but Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers asked Cherry to run the sentences to the all the other charges run consecutively to the life in prison charge. Sayer said that someday, the appellate courts could reduce the life in prison sentence and the additional time would protect the public and the victims from Gallaher if he were to get out of jail.
“You never know what’s going to happen on appeal,” Sayers said.
Gallaher’s attorney, Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office, unsuccessfully argued for Cherry not to run the sentences consecutively saying adding additional time to a life in prison without parole would undermine the public’s confidence in the criminal justice system. He added that if the appellate courts can reduce the life in prison without parole sentence, it could reduce the other sentences as well. Pentz also said if the appellate courts would happen to reduce the life sentence, this court would have the opportunity to resentence Gallaher.
Gallaher was not sentenced yesterday on the criminal attempt-2nd degree murder because those charges are currently under appeal, according to Sayers.
Gallaher declined to make any statements during the hearing.