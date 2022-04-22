A jury found Jonathan Mark Gallaher, 37, of Coalport, guilty of all charges including murder of the second degree and arson in the death of Matthew Troxell, 33, of Coalport, at a trial before Judge Paul Cherry.
According to testimony during the three day trial, Troxell died in a fire set by Gallaher on April 16, 2021 following an argument with the homeowners, Mark and Lacy Wolfe. There were a total of four people in the home: Mark and Lacy Wolfe and Troxell were on the second floor, and Harold Gustafson was on the first floor.
The fire was set at the base of the stairs. Mark and Lacy Wolf were able to escape out of a second floor kitchen window. Lacy Wolfe re-entered the home and pulled her father, Gustafson, from the home. Troxell was not able to escape and died in the second floor living room.
The jury deliberated about an hour before rendering its verdict.
The second degree murder conviction alone carries a life in prison sentence with the possibility of parole, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said.
Sayers and First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza tried the case on behalf of the commonwealth. Attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office represented Gallaher.
Sayers said he was pleased with the outcome and thanked the state police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their work during the investigation.
During the three day trial, jurors saw surveillance video showing Gallaher exiting the home shortly before flames became visible in the windows. Certified Arson and Fire Investigator Special Agent Matthew Regenti of the ATF testified that due to the brightness of the fire, the person seen exiting the building, Gallaher, had to be inside the home when the fire was started.
Pathologist Harry Kamerow testified that Troxell was alive when the fire was burning and he died of smoke inhalation.
In his closing, Pentz argued that the commonwealth did not meet its burden that Gallaher was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt because multiple people had the opportunity to set the fire. He said the surveillance video shows the fire getting momentarily bright after Gallaher had left. He said someone must have been inside putting an accelerant on the fire after Gallaher left.
In her closing, Nedza argued the fire got brighter because the Wolfe’s had opened the upstairs window, which fed more oxygen to the fire, causing it to get brighter.
Nedza said she didn’t think Gallaher intended to kill Troxell and only set the fire to damage the home. Nedza suggested he did this because he was angry at Mark Wolfe for throwing a drink in his face during the argument and throwing him out of the house. But because Gallaher set the fire that killed Troxell, Gallaher is guilty of all the charges, including second degree murder. She said second degree murder is causing the death of someone in the commission of a felony, such as arson. Plus the commonwealth has a mountain of evidence proving Gallaher set the fire, including video surveillance and testimony from several of Gallaher’s friends who said he told them he had set the fire, Nedza said.
Gallaher was found guilty of murder of the second degree, three counts of criminal attempt/murder of the second degree, arson-cause death, arson-inhabited building, four counts of arson-danger of death or bodily, four counts of aggravated arson-person present, causing catastrophe, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and criminal mischief-damage to property.
Sentencing will likely occur within 30-60 days, Sayers said.