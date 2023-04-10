Michael Fyock, 44, of Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to committing two burglaries and stealing thousands of dollars worth of items, and was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at a recent session of Plea and Sentencing Court.
Fyock pleaded guilty to burglary/overnight accommodations-person not present — felony of the first degree, burglary/not adapted to overnight accommodations — felony of the second degree, criminal mischief-break into property — felony of the second degree and criminal mischief-damage to property — misdemeanor of the third degree.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza asked that Fyock serve a minimum of 21 months in jail and ordered to pay $5,319 to the victims.
Ammerman asked why restitution isn’t $10,000. Nedza replied that the victim didn’t submit a stolen wedding band to the police in time for it to be included in sentencing.
Ammerman expressed frustration that the sentencing guidelines prevented him from sentencing Fyock to more time in jail, and said he wished that judges had the ability to sentence defendants based on the merits of the case as they did before sentencing guidelines were developed by the state Supreme Court.
Ammerman said he read the victim’s impact statement and said Fyock’s crimes have significantly impacted the victims and their family. Ammerman said what will end up happening is the victims wouldn’t get their money back from the defendant, and the state will spend decades chasing after Fyock to get him to pay $40 a month for restitution, fines and costs.
“It just isn’t right,” Ammerman said.
Ammerman sentenced Fyock to a total of 22.5 months to 20 years in state prison and ordered him to pay $5,319 in restitution to the victims. Ammerman also recommended that Fyock not be included in the state’s Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive program and recommended he not be allowed to attend boot camp to reduce his prison sentence.
Fyock was represented by Interim Chief Public Defender Jendi Schwab.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Feb. 22, 2021, state troopers responded to a reported burglary at a residence along Plank Road in Gulich Township. The suspect unlawfully entered the residence through a window and stole two firearms, a large amount of jewelry and several other items. The total loss is more that $5,000.
Troopers found a frozen meal tray with a spoon in it and a partially empty Powerade bottle inside the residence. The items were sent to the state police Erie Regional Crime Lab for testing.
Also on Feb. 22, troopers responded to a burglary at a garage on Plank Road in Gulich Township.
The garage was forcibly entered and someone tried to “hotwire” a four-wheeler. The suspect removed a gas can and a set of keys.
Tracks of snow led from the garage to the residence that was burglarized on Plank Road.
When interviewed by state police on May 12, 2022 Fyock denied being at the residence or the garage and denied committing the crimes and terminated the interview.
On Sept. 15, 2022, state police received the DNA testing report from the crime lab and said the DNA found at the scene matched Fyock’s DNA and the chances that it was not Fyock is one in 17 decillion of the caucasian population.