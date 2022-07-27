Henri Pierre Brossard, 33, of Frenchville, who is accused of strangling a woman, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Brossard is charged with strangulation — felony of the second degree; simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree; and harassment — summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 20 at 11:55 p.m. the victim was interviewed by state police at the Penn Highlands Clearfield’s Emergency Room.
The victim said she was at Brossard’s home along Black Run Road in Girard Township when he made unwanted advances toward her. He then put his hand on her neck and pushed extremely hard to the point she couldn’t breathe.
She attempted to remove his hand but could not.
Brossard then removed his hand and the victim asked why he did that. Brossard then allegedly choked her again to the point that she lost consciousness.
When she regained consciousness, Brossard’s hand was still on her neck but he was not squeezing.
She told him she had blacked out and he replied “good,” and choked her a third time.
The victim said she tried to get Brossard off of her again. Brossard then rolled over and fell asleep.
The victim said she then fled the residence.
Brossard is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.
Brossard was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston.