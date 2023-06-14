Travis Heichelm, 46, of Frenchville who is accused of twice fleeing from police and being caught with a large amount of methamphetamine, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 2 at 3:25 a.m., state police spotted a Chevrolet Silverado with a brake light out traveling on Deer Creek Road in Graham Township.
The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but Heichel failed to stop and began to accelerate.
Heichel drove off the side of the roadway and into a field for approximately 0.3 miles before bringing it back onto Deer Creek Road.
Heichel continued to flee at speeds of 95 mph and was traveling in the opposite lane.
He then went off the left side of the road and into a field. The vehicle got stuck off the left side of the roadway. Heichel then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.
State police were unable to locate Heichel. There was a male passenger in the vehicle who identified the driver as Heichel.
On June 4 at 3:09 a.m a Clearfield Regional Police officer observed Heichel in a vehicle traveling on Daisy Street Extension with an expired registration. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but Heichel refused to stop.
Police said Heichel would periodically turn on his right turn signal as if he was going to pull over, but wouldn’t.
Heichel continued traveling on U.S. Route 322 at approximately 30 mph before pulling off the roadway and stopping the vehicle near the woods line.
Heichel then got out of the vehicle and fled into the woods. A police officer pursued him into the woods and commanded him several times to stop.
The officer temporarily lost sight of Heichel, but spotted him attempting to cross a stream. The police officer pointed his Taser at Heichel and ordered him to stop. Heichel eventually complied and was taken into custody.
Heichel was found with a ziploc bag containing 12.46 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.
A female passenger in Heichel’s vehicle did not exit the vehicle and was found to have committed no crimes. She was released to a friend.
Heichel is charged in two separate cases. In case one, he is charged with fleeing and eluding police — felony of the third degree, evading arrest or detention on foot — misdemeanor of the second degree, two counts of agricultural vandalism — misdemeanor of the second degree, and driving while license is suspended or revoked — misdemeanor of the third degree.
He is also charged with multiple summary offenses including exceed maximum speed limit by 50 mph, five counts of disregard traffic lane, reckless driving, careless driving, and five counts of failure to keep right.
Heichel is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $15,000 monetary bail.
Eichel was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney P. Ryan Sayers.