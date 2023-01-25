The former treasurer of the St. Laurence Church in Osceola Mills is accused of stealing more than $14,000 from the church.
Dorothy Louise Lowe, 77, of Hawk Run, is charged with 47 counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property — felonies of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Lowe was the treasurer of the church and she wrote a checks to herself on Feb. 18, 2022 for $2,000, and on Feb. 23, 2022 for $500.
She also obtained a debit card from the church’s account and used it to make 33 withdrawals totaling $10,870 between Feb. 20 and Sept. 19.
She also used the debit card to pay for repairs on her vehicle totaling $107.
Lowe was in charge of Sunday donations and it was determined the total amount deposited was less than the total amount collected by $1,126.
The total amount stolen by Lowe is $14,603.
On Jan. 16, Lowe was interviewed at the state police barracks in Clearfield and she admitted to taking the money.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.