Former Osceola Mills Mayor Ida Reams, 51, has been charged for allegedly shooting at Pokemon players outside of the Community Food Bank in Osceola Mills.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Monday at 9:09 p.m., Reams contacted the Clearfield-based state police and reported two people were harassing her, and that she was not harassing them.
Reams said she was in the parking lot of the Community Food Bank at the corner of Curtin and Single streets in Osceola Mills when she saw two suspicious individuals. She said she asked them where they were from and what they were doing there.
Reams then provided state police with her name and said she has been receiving a lot of harassment in Osceola Mills and, “She is done.”
“It’s going to be bad,” Reams said.
She said the two people have pictures of her license plate and by the time the police get there they will be gone.
Reams then said she was done and wanted to file a report and the two people are now touching her truck.
While on the phone, Reams began yelling, “You guys get the (expletive) out of here right now. I’m done. I’ll (expletive) kill them, (expletive) you.”
Two gun shots were then heard on the phone call and Reams hung up.
At 9:13 p.m. state police received a transfer call from Clearfield County 911 about a shooting. The caller said a female confronted the caller and his friend. He said they were just playing Pokemon Go but she accused them of being drug addicts.
He said the woman had come from the VFW bar and was clearly intoxicated. He said she kept following them and pulled out a gun and fired four or five shots and she cursed at them and told them to get away from her.
The caller said the gun was a revolver and said the female is coming back and said she threatened his life.
The caller said the female was driving a Ford F-150 and that she was driving circles around them.
Multiple state troopers responded to the scene. A traffic stop was initiated on Reams and she was taken into custody. It was also determined Reams was under the influence of alcohol.
Reams was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield where she submitted to a legal blood draw.
Reams is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon — felony of the second degree; terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree; simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree; and a single count of DUI.
In an unrelated case, court records show Reams was charged on Feb. 21 by Clearfield-based state police for summary harassment for an incident that occurred on Feb. 13. That cases is awaiting a May 3 summary trial at District Judge Jerome Nevling’s office.
Reams is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.