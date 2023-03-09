A former golf pro accused of secretly living at and stealing money from the Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club, and burglarizing his ex-girlfriend’s residence, waived his right to a preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Clayton Joseph Shadeck, 34, of Clearfield is charged in two separate cases. In the country club case, Shadeck is charged with burglary/not adapted to overnight accommodation — felony of the second degree, criminal trespass — felony of the third degree, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property — misdemeanors of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 28, Lawrence Township Police responded to the country club and met with club officials and board members who said they discovered Shadeck, a former employee, was secretly living at the club.
They said over the summer, one of the grounds keepers had caught Shadeck staying overnight at the club. Shadeck left the property after being caught and they had no other incidents with him until recently, so it wasn’t reported to police.
The club manager said on Dec. 17, she observed Shadeck in the back room. She asked him what he was doing there and he said he was just using the restroom. She didn’t think anything of it so she let it go.
The next morning she saw Shadeck’s car was parked at the country club. She checked the back room but didn’t find him, but said he might have been in the women’s locker room as she didn’t check there.
Another employee then told her that the 50/50 money box containing $158 was missing. The box had been sitting on the bar.
Staff viewed surveillance video of the bar, which showed a person believed to be Shadeck taking the box at 2:13 a.m. on Dec. 24.
Upon reviewing other surveillance video, Shadeck can be seen numerous times inside the club and they suspect he stayed there when he got into an argument with his significant other, and made him leave her residence.
Staff also said they noticed food and clothing in the back room. Two chairs were pushed together to make a bed and there was a blanket on the floor.
In a locker room, staff showed police a half gallon of chocolate milk and a pack of brownies apparently left by Shadeck. They said they believed Shadeck was there that night.
Police went to Shadeck’s place of employment in Woodland on Dec. 27 and spoke to him.
Shadeck said he no longer had a key to the country club, but was able to enter the building through an unlocked door.
When asked about the stolen money, Shadeck denied stealing the cash. When informed they have video surveillance of him taking the money, Shadeck said he took the money because he was short on his last paycheck and was planning to repay the money.
On Jan. 2, a staff member of the country club informed police that an envelope containing $158 was placed in their mailbox with a written apology from Shadeck.
Police obtained the letter, which stated, “I’m sorry. I made a poor decision and that is not the kind of person I am nor will it ever happen again. Thank you. If this matter could stay as private as possible I would very much appreciate it. — Clayton Shadeck”
In the second case, Shadeck is charged with burglary/overnight accommodation — felony of the first degree, criminal trespass — felony of the second degree, possession of instrument of crime — misdemeanor of the first degree and criminal attempt/theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanor of the third degree.
On Feb. 28 at 11:34 a.m., Lawrence Township police responded to a reported burglary.
The victim said her parents called her and said they spotted her ex-boyfriend, Shadeck, going to her residence along Baneyville Road. She said she then left work and traveled home and found Shadeck’s car parked behind her residence.
She said she believed Shadeck was there to steal because he was homeless.
She said the door to her residence was still locked. When she entered the residence she started yelling for him. Shadeck announced himself and she could tell he was in her bedroom upstairs.
When he came downstairs, Shadeck said he was there to pick up his mail but the victim said she does not keep his mail in her bedroom.
After a brief confrontation, she said Shadeck began to yell at her. She then told him she was calling the police, and Shadeck left the residence.
She told police nothing was stolen, but said she found Shadeck’s debit card in her bedroom and believed he had used that to pick the lock and enter her residence as he did that in the past.
She said she keeps her jewelry and her handgun in a safe in her bedroom. She said it appeared her jewelry box was opened but nothing was missing.
As for the mail, she said Shadeck refuses to change his address.
Shadeck is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary in the country club case and $50,000 monetary for the second case.
He is represented by attorney John W. Lhota of State College. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.