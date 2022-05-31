The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission handed down a ruling that former Clearfield County Controller Charles “Tom” Adamson violated the state’s ethics act when he hired his daughter, Kaitlin Evans, to fill the vacant position of deputy controller.
Adamson appointed Evans on Aug. 24, 2020 and Clearfield County Commissioners John Sobel, Tony Scotto and Dave Glass all expressed their concerns about the hire. But Adamson defended the action, saying she was the most qualified for the job.
On May 24, the ethics commission ruled the hire was in violation of Public Official and Employee Ethics Act. It also ruled that Adamson had failed to disclose his direct and indirect income on his Statements of Financial Interests filed from 2015 through 2019 as required.
As a result, the ethics commission ordered Adamson to pay a fine of $750 and to file complete and accurate Statements of Financial Interests for the years 2015 through 2019.
Adamson initially chose Mark Michael of Clearfield to fill the deputy county controller post to replace the outgoing Kathleen Miller in August 2020.
However, the choice of Michael to fill the position was controversial because in 2013, Michael had pleaded guilty in federal court for his involvement in a $3.6 million check-kiting scheme when he was Chief Financial Officer of DART Trucking. Michael was sentenced to serve 20 months in prison.
Adamson later rescinded his appointment of Michael due to difficulty getting him bonded to the position due to his criminal past.
After withdrawing Michael’s name, Adamson appointed his daughter to the post.
Adamson served as controller from 2015 to 2020. Adamson previously served as deputy controller when Scotto was controller and was appointed to replace Scotto when Scotto was elected to his commissioner post. Adamson retained his seat as controller in the 2017 General Election.