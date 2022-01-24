Chad Alan Peters, 40, of Indiana, and formerly of Coalport, was sentenced to serve a minimum of three years and a maximum of six years in state prison for possession of child pornography.
Peters pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography — felonies of the third degree.
In addition to the jail sentence, Peters must adhere to all of the requirements under Megan’s Law, complete sexual offender counseling and is forbidden from having any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 1, state police were contacted by Peters’ parole agent Joe Mercer, who said he received information that Peters was in possession of pornographic images of children.
Peters was a resident of Tomorrow’s Hope in Coalport, Beccaria Township, and Mercer went to the facility. Mercer obtained verbal consent from Peters to search his phone and found four images of naked children on Peters’ phone.
Peters was represented by attorney Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.